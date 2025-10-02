Driver arrested for suspected DUI following fatal crash on Blue Diamond

UPDATE | Oct. 15

Nevada State Police have released new details on the fatal crash from Oct. 1.

NSP identified 69-year-old Celsa Vivas of Las Vegas as the victim who died at the scene.

Troopers said a Ford pickup truck failed to slow down during heavy traffic and struck a Cadillac which in turn struck a Lexus. Vivas was a passenger in the Cadillac along with two others who were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The occupants of the Lexus were taken to the hopsital as well with non-life-threatening injuries.

NSP said the driver of the Ford has been arrested on suspision of impairment. An investigation is ongoing.

Year to date, NSP Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 47 fatah crashes resulting in 48 deaths.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police have shared that a crash on the Northbound I-15 collector distributor road between Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) and the 215 Beltway was fatal, and is expected to cause road closures while troopers remain on scene.

#TrafficAlert IR15 Collector Distributor road northbound between State Route 160(Blue Diamond) and the I-215 Interchange is closed, due to a fatal crash. Also State Route 160(Blue Diamond) northbound on-ramp is closed. Please avoid area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/B0DR45uKo4 — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) October 2, 2025

Seek out alternate routes at this time, and avoid the area.