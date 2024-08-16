Detectives search for gunman in death of man found shot in vacant Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are working to figure out who is responsible for the death of a man who was found in a vacant apartment with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police got word of the shooting on Thursday evening at 6:46 p.m., and officers were dispatched to the apartment in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive.

Inside the vacant apartment, officers found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated in a press release on Friday.

Medical personnel who responded pronounced the man dead at the scene.

As of this report, the man had not been publicly identified. Police said that information would come from the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Homicide detectives are leading an ongoing investigation into the man's death, police said.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to contact them by calling 702-828-3521 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.