Counter Terrorism detectives arrest man who 'set vehicle on fire' at substation outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was arrested for breaking onto the site of a power facility and setting a vehicle on fire, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11:37 a.m. in the 10500 block of Highway 93.

"Employees advised that an unknown subject broke into the fenced facility and set a vehicle on fire next to a transformer, resulting in damages," an LVMPD spokesperson stated in a news release.

Counter Terrorism detectives were assigned to investigate and determine the unidentified subject was 34-year-old Mohammed Memarian. He was located in Boulder City on Thursday and taken into custody, police said.

Mesmerian was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and held on the following charges:

Committing an Act of Terrorism

1st Degree Arson

3rd Degree Arson

Destroy or Injure Real or Personal Property of Another

Escape by Felony Prisoner

"At this time, detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects," LVMPD stated.