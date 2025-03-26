Clark County Coroner rules pedestrian's death from March hit-and-run case an accident

UPDATE | April 29

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just over a month after a man was arrested for charges related to a fatal hit-and-run investigation, the Clark County coroner's office have determined the pedestrian's death as accidental.

On April 29, Las Vegas Metro Police said the coroner's office notified investigators of their findings. Metro police have now updated this case and assigned it as the 57th traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction for 2025.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have now made an arrest in their investigation of a hit-and-run that took the life of a pedestrian on Wednesday.

Video in the area of Jones Boulevard and Fairbanks Road (just south of Flamingo) captured a newer model white Masterati Levante driving away from the scene, police said previously.



The victim was believed to be sitting or kneeling in the middle of Jones Boulevard when they were hit, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center, where police said she died from her injuries.

In an updated news release, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says investigators positively identified and tracked down the vehicle on Friday.

Police say the driver was arrested for charges associated with the hit-and-run crash and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Ji Tan Yang. As of this report, the pedestrian's identity had not been made public.

