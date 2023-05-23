City of Las Vegas detectives looking for individuals involved in copper wire theft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives are looking for two individuals who removed copper wire from a light pole on May 5 at Lewis Avenue near Maryland Parkway in the downtown area.

The City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety Deputy City Marshal Unit is investigating the theft and is asking if the public has any information regarding the crime.

According to officials, detectives believe two individuals, "removed copper wire from a light pole before heading down the alley that connects Lewis to Bridger Avenue."

Detectives do have photos from video cameras in the area, but are said to "not provide a clear look at the persons of interest in the case."

If the public has any information about this crime, they are urged by detectives to contact Deputy City Marshal investigators at 702-229-3223 or e-mail mtutrone@LasVegasNevada.Gov. The public also can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com.