CCSD police arrest substitute teacher for possessing a firearm on campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department said they arrested a substitute teacher on Monday for possessing a firearm on school property.

District police said they conducted an investigation at Legacy High School on Monday, Aug. 19, after a firearm was found in the parking lot — leading to the arrest of 52-year-old Jynnell McClellan.

Police said there were no threats to the students or the school.

In a press release, police said McClellan was a substitute teacher at Legacy High School and had been employed by the school district since May 2015.

Police said McClellan has since been removed from the district's substitute pool and is no longer eligible to substitute in CCSD.

McClellan was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Under NRS 202.265, it is illegal to possess a firearm on any school property even if the individual has a valid concealed carry permit.