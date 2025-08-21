Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

CCSD police arrest elementary school teacher for alleged 'inappropriate image'

Ray Garcia was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on August 19
CCSD
KTNV
CCSD
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An elementary school teacher has been arrested by Clark County School District police for alleged misconduct.

On Wednesday, CCSDPD said Ray Garcia, 42, was arrested on gross misdeamondor charges related to taking an "inappropriate image and disseminating it."

Garcia is a physical education teacher at Edna F. Hinman Elementary School and has been employed with the district since January 2013.

A CCSD announcement said, per his teaching contract, he will be placed on unpaid leave once he is released.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school