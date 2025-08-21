CCSD police arrest elementary school teacher for alleged 'inappropriate image'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An elementary school teacher has been arrested by Clark County School District police for alleged misconduct.

On Wednesday, CCSDPD said Ray Garcia, 42, was arrested on gross misdeamondor charges related to taking an "inappropriate image and disseminating it."

Garcia is a physical education teacher at Edna F. Hinman Elementary School and has been employed with the district since January 2013.

A CCSD announcement said, per his teaching contract, he will be placed on unpaid leave once he is released.