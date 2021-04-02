Car backfiring causes shooting scare on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting scare on the Las Vegas Strip turned out to be a car backfiring.

Police say officers received reports of 20 shots fired in the Planet Hollywood parking garage on March 15. According to the Las Vegas police department, that's where authorities found Enrique Perez of Los Angeles, California, inside a red Acura.

An arrest report says Perez was not listening to officers' demands to turn the car off. Perez then stepped on the gas, making his car backfire repeatedly, which is what people thought was gunshots.

He was arrested near Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane after doing several donuts.

Perez faces multiple charges including DUI and reckless driving.