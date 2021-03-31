Las Vegas police say wife killed husband while he played video game on a live chat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details have been released in the case of a Las Vegas woman accused of killing her husband.

New police documents claim she killed him while he was on a live video game chat.

Officers say Emily Ikuta staged the murder as an accident.

She called 9-1-1 after she said she found her husband face down after returning home from walking their dog.

She suggested he may have shot himself.

Officers say evidence and witnesses didn't support that story, including a neighbor who said they heard the couple arguing.

This all happened last week near Twain and El Capitan.

The friend of the husband who was on that video chat called the police to say they heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Ikuta is facing a murder charge.