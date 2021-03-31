REPORT: Las Vegas mom uses duct tape to lock children inside bedroom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas mother was arrested in January after using duct tape to lock her children in a room while she was away.

The police report for 30-year-old Tierami Beverly says a maintenance worker found the children on Jan. 26.

Beverly’s apartment complex near Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive received a phone call about a possible leak. The maintenance worker went to the apartment where the children were found and attempted to make contact.

When no one answered, he went inside. He reportedly heard the children in the master bedroom and noticed that duct tape had been used to keep the door from being opened from the inside.

The maintenance worker opened the door and found 3 children and an overflowing bathtub.

One of the children was sleeping on the floor and the maintenance worker told police it took “multiple minutes” to wake the child.

According to the arrest report, the children’s mother arrived while police were on scene. She told police that her mother was supposed to be watching the children.

When confronted, Beverly admitted that she got into a fight with her mother the previous night because her mother refused to watch her children on Jan. 26. She told police that she needed to go to the store but the children were sleeping and she didn’t want to wake them. So, she used duct tape to prevent the children from leaving the apartment.

Beverly also told police that she had never done anything like that before and that she was going through tough times due to being a single mom of three and working three jobs.

Police say that none of the children were dressed and all three were in diapers that were “completely full.” Police also observed a bruise on the chest of one child. Additionally, the floor of the room was soaked and it appeared the children had been playing in the water. Also, the entire apartment was covered in trash and officers could not locate any children’s clothing.

Beverly was arrested and is facing 3 charges of abuse, neglect or endangerment of children.