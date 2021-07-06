California man accused of killing 2 people during 2-day crime spree in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California man named John Anthony Carrillo, 29, is believed to have committed several crimes in the Las Vegas valley, including murder, robbery and more.

On June 30, a 702 Mart on East Charleston Boulevard near 15th Street was robbed shortly before 9 p.m by a man who shot his gun one time into the air before exiting the convenience store. A clerk was able to provide a description of the man. Police also recovered a cartridge case.

Almost two hours later, a person was shot while gambling at the Palm Market on East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street. That person died.

During that incident, the suspected shooter was driving a stolen silver Hyundai, which was left at the scene. Las Vegas police located a COVID-19 vaccination card in the name of John Anthony Carrillo inside the car. They also recovered another cartridge case.

On July 1, a woman called 911 shortly before 10 a.m. She said that her boyfriend had just been shot on Euclid Avenue.

The woman said she and her boyfriend had walked to a nearby store and then began making pancakes after returning home. The woman says a man entered their house and began demanding money.

The woman’s boyfriend, Ruben Garcia, gave the man his car keys. The man then ordered the woman to the rear bedroom. As she walked towards the bedroom, she heard a shot. She then saw the man driving away. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was able to provide a description of the shooter.

The second shooting on July 1 happened around 11:30 p.m. Henderson Police were notified that a person was shot in the face at a 7-Eleven on South Maryland Parkway. Video surveillance showed the victim approaching a white Nissan Altima to provide a lighter to the driver. The driver then shot the victim in the face. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also July 1, the Henderson Police Department received a report that a man attempted to rob a store at about 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Saint Rose Parkway.

Shortly before midnight, Carrillo was arrested as he exited a Walgreens on East Silverado Ranch. Carillo matched the description of the suspect in the shootings and attempted robbery.

Carrillo told police that a female had given him the Nissan Altima. He told police that he brought 27.5 grams of methamphetamine with him to Las Vegas from California and that he had smoked it. He denied having a gun even though police took one from him at the time of his arrest.

Due to the totality of the circumstances and evidence, Carrillo was arrested for open murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.