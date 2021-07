LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in the valley Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, at about 9:45 a.m.

Police say a man was found shot and pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

No further immediate information was made available.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates