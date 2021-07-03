Las Vegas police arrest man they say involved in several valley crimes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 1 in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

LVMPD Homicide Section says their investigation indicated that a male, later identified as 29-year-old John Anthony Carrillo, had arrived at the house for a narcotics transaction.

According to police, once Carrillo entered the home, he shot the victim and proceeded to steal a white Nissan Altima from the residence and fled the area.

Carrillo was apprehended later that night by LVMPD officers in the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard just after a deadly shooting that occurred in the Henderson Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives say they learned that Carrillo had been involved in several criminal incidents since June 26 including domestic battery, Grand Larceny Auto and Robbery.

Police say Carrillo is also the suspect in a June 30 shooting that took place at a convenience store located in the 1400 block of East Charleston where a patron was shot.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.