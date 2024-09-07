Boulder City police say abused puppy was maimed across state lines

Warning: This article contains a graphic image that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.



BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The investigation to find a suspect in an animal abuse case has now gone over state lines.

Last month, we told you about Seven, the maimed puppy who Boulder City police said they found on 7th Street "scarred and profoundly injured."

Now, after a two-week investigation, Boulder City detectives said they've determined that the abuse happened in Mohave County, Arizona. The investigation is now in the hands of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

“The Detectives of the Boulder City Police Department and Animal Control Officers are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community,” said Lieutenant Thomas Healing. “Our officers have handed over reports and findings to our colleagues in Mohave County, where the investigation continues at this time. We urge anyone with information to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible.”

Boulder City Animal Shelter / Boulder City Police Department

Seven had to undergo two surgical procedures to treat a dislocated jaw, missing teeth, and eye damage so bad that one had to be removed. Veterinarians said they estimate Seven will need to remain on a feeding tube for at least another five to six weeks.

Due to the generosity of the community, Boulder City police said all of Seven's medical bills have been paid for in full and no other donations are being accepted.

Channel 13 has reached out to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office for more details, and we are waiting to hear back.

If you have any information on this animal abuse investigation, you can contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at (928) 753-0753.

If you would like to get involved with helping animals, you can contact the Boulder City Animal Shelter at (702) 293-9283.