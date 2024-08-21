Boulder City authorities searching for information on abused puppy

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Boulder City authorities are asking for help finding the owners of an abused dog.

According to social media posts, a dog was found on 7th Street "scarred and profoundly injured."

The puppy, estimated to be about 10 weeks old, was reportedly inside a fenced yard of a person who doesn't know how it got there.

The dog, nicknamed Seven for now, is at the Boulder City Animal Hospital receiving treatment for its injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 702-293-9283.

Warning: The following images are graphic and may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

From BC Animal Control. Please contact 702.293.9283 if you have details about the owner. pic.twitter.com/pxjmEO18Ct — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) August 19, 2024