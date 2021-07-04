Body of missing Navajo Army veteran found in Nevada

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The body of a Navajo woman missing for two years has been found in Nevada, and her boyfriend is facing murder charges.

Authorities in Farmington, New Mexico, say the body was found in Clark County, Nevada, in February.

DNA test results this week showed the remains belonged to Cecelia Finona, who was 59 when she was last seen at her Farmington home the evening of May 30, 2019.

Police on Friday filed charges of murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence against her boyfriend, Jerry Jay. It was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.