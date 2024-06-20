Authorities searching for suspect in fatal Nye County stabbing

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing on Wednesday.

Around 4:45 p.m., a person was stabbed at Petrack Park and eventually died from their injuries, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Taylor Peck. Peck is described as being in his late 20s, 5'10" tall and weighing 195 pounds. At the scene, authorities say Peck was wearing a white short-sleeved button-up shirt and denim shorts.

Peck is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Peck's whereabouts should contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or call Nevada Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.

