Authorities searching for 2 inmates after escape in Carson City

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Carson City authorities report they are trying to track down two inmates who escaped police custody on Saturday.

The two men were working in the jail's kitchen when they went outside to take out the trash before jumping a fence to escape.

The inmates are 27-year-old Matthew Marizza and 28-year-old Cody Abernathy.

Marizza’s last known address is in Sparks and Abernathy’s last known address is in Gardnerville.

Marizza was booked into the Carson City jail on May 8 on multiple grand larceny charges, Abernathy was booked on June 3 on multiple drug charges and weapons charges.

