Attempted catalytic converter theft leads to shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS — Authorities are investigating a shooting in North Las Vegas that they say was prompted by attempted theft.

According to police, two men were trying to steal a catalytic converter around 7 a.m. on Azure Avenue near Lamb Boulevard.

The vehicle's owner tried to stop the men when one of them shot at him, police say. He was not hit.

The owner then shot back at the shooter, believed to be 38 years old, and hit him. Police say he had minor injuries and was brought into custody.

The other man trying to steal the car part left the scene. He remains outstanding.

The man shot was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries before being booked into North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Catalytic converters have been a target for thefts. Some can be worth hundreds of dollars.

Anyone with information about this incident can share a tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (702) 385-5555 or visiting CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.