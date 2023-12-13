Arrest reports: Suspect in murder-suicide was on house arrest for child sex crimes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of shooting four people and himself in a northwest Las Vegas apartment was on house arrest after being accused of sexually assaulting several children, Channel 13 has learned.

According to several arrest reports, four different children told police that Marvin Patterson had sexually abused them.

Patterson died by suicide after shooting four people on Monday, police said previously. Two children and an adult woman were declared dead at the scene, and a third child was said to be "clinging to life" at University Medical Center.

CONTENT WARNING: This report describes accusations of child sexual abuse. Viewer discretion is advised.

Court records reviewed by Channel 13 outline the pattern of abuse Patterson was suspected of before the shooting.

One child said Patterson touched her inappropriately in 2020. During an interview with detectives, she told police that Patterson went into her bedroom while she was sleeping and touched her in a "private area," which made her feel uncomfortable. She said as she woke up, Patterson left her bedroom without saying anything. Police were made aware of the accusation after the child told a family member in 2022.

A second child reported that on Feb. 7, 2022, she was alone in her cousin's bedroom when Patterson approached her from behind and, as he hugged her, touched her "private part" over her clothing. She said she didn't remember if Patterson said anything, but he left the room shortly after the incident, which is when she went downstairs and told her mom.

According to another arrest report, a third child reported being sexually assaulted in the summer of 2014. She told officers she was at her sister's apartment and was alone with Patterson. She said he started to "play fight" and something "suddenly felt wrong" as Patterson wrapped his arm around her. The child told police Patterson pulled her onto his lap, pulled down his pants, pulled down her underwear and pants, and attempted to sexually assault her. At one point, she told investigators that she bit Patterson in the arm and he said that "would not detour (sic) him."

She told investigators the incident "suddenly just ended," and Patterson apologized and said it would never happen again. She told her family about the incident in 2022.

A fourth victim told police she experienced three different incidents with Patterson. The first was in 2021, when she told investigators Patterson tried to grope her.

The second was between 2021 and 2022. She said she was sleeping and woke up to Patterson rubbing her private parts. As her cousin started waking up, the girl said Patterson instantly stopped touching her and walking out of the room.

The third incident happened in 2022. The girl told police Patterson approached her from behind, grabbed her, threw her inside his bedroom, and locked the door. Patterson held her down with one hand and removed her clothes with the other hand and attempted to sexually assault her, she told investigators. She said Patterson stopped after she "wiggled away" from him and was able to run out of the bedroom.

Patterson was facing multiple charges for those incidents, including three counts of lewdness with a child under 14, one count of a lewd act with a child that is 14 or 15, two counts of attempted sexual assault against a child under 16, and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Justice court records show that Patterson did post a $10,000 bail. He was under high-level electronic monitoring and one of his bail conditions was that he wasn't allowed to have contact with any children under the age of 18. District court records show a trial date had been set for April 29, 2024.

Police have said the murders were an isolated incident. They urged anyone struggling with mental health issues this holiday season to seek help.

"It's the holiday season, and people get depressed and sometimes suicidal," said Lt. Robert Price. "There are people out there who are willing to talk to you. It does not have to end like this."

_______

Confidential support from trained counselors is available by calling or texting the national suicide prevention lifeline at 988.

Individuals who speak Spanish can connect directly to Spanish-speaking crisis counselors by calling 988 and pressing option 2, texting “AYUDA” to 988, or chatting online at 988lineadevida.org or 988Lifeline.org.

To learn how to get support for mental health, drug, and alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov.