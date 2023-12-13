Watch Now
Clark County Coroner releases names, ages of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide Monday

Several people were dead, and one with severe injuries, in the Loreto Palacio Apartments, near Durango Drive and U.S. Highway 95 on December 11.
Posted at 5:22 PM, Dec 12, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The victims of the apparent murder-suicide shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley yesterday have been identified by the Clark County Coroner.

The coroner reports all victims were Las Vegas residents and died from gunshot wounds to the head. Among the dead are 6-year-old Zi’Myra Patterson, 14-year old Ki’Ziah Cone, and 34-year-old Schinara Patterson.

Marvin Ray Patterson, 42, is believed to have killed a woman and two children before turning the gun on himself. A third child remains in the hospital with serious injuries. Patterson is also known to go by the name Marvin Raymond Albert.

