Arrest report: Masseuse facing multiple charges, accused of sexually assaulting client

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas masseuse is facing multiple charges after being accused of touching and kissing a client inappropriately during a massage.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened on Feb. 5 at a massage parlor in the 4000 block of S. Decatur Boulevard.

The report states the victim told police that she was visiting Las Vegas with a friend for the weekend and heard positive reviews about the massage parlor on social media. She said the only man at the business, later identified as Luis Gonzalez, said he would do the massage even though she requested a female employee.

She asked if she could be in the same room as her friend and Gonzalez allegedly said no due to not having the space.

The victim said the massage started off normally until Gonzalez grabbed her butt. She told police she asked him if this was normal because she had only had one or two massages prior to the incident. The report states Gonzalez told her it was normal and the massage continued.

According to the victim, Gonzalez told her she was pretty and asked if she had plans for the night. When she said she planned on going out with her friend, he asked for her phone number and she said no.

Halfway through the massage, the victim said Gonzalez got on top of the table, straddled her, attempted to kiss her, and starting touching her body inappropriately. She told police she pushed him off and asked him what he was doing and if it was normal. He allegedly said "no but he thought she was cute".

The victim said Gonzalez then pulled down his pants, grabbed one of her hands, and made her touch his genitals before she told him she was uncomfortable, wanted a normal massage, and she was afraid.

Gonzalez allegedly grabbed her phone and said he would only give it back if the victim promised not to call police. The woman told police that she agreed and Gonzalez gave her phone back. However, she asked for a minute and he left the room. That's when she got dressed, went to the room where her friend was getting a massage, told her she had been assaulted, and asked for advice, which is when they called the police.

During an interview with police, Gonzalez said the woman "started to moan" when he massaged her legs, tried to touch herself, and stuck her fingers in his mouth. He told police that he ended the massage because he felt like she was being inappropriate. He also said the victim seemed upset because he rejected her but was happy during the massage.

According to the report, Gonzalez also said the victim was vaping the entire time and appeared to be under the influence. He also denied his DNA would be found on the victim, who was taken to University Medical Center to get checked out after the incident.

Court records show Gonzalez is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and open/gross lewdness. He is currently out on bail with the conditions to stay out of trouble and not work for any businesses in the massage industry.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21.