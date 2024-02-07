Las Vegas masseuse accused of sexually assaulting client, police looking for additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for possible victims after a masseuse was accused of sexually assaulting a client.

According to a press release, detectives arrested 38-year-old Luis Gonzalez at his place of work, which is in the 4100 block of South Decatur Boulevard.

Police said Gonzalez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing one count of sexual assault and three counts of open/gross lewdness.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of Gonzalez or has more information about this crime is asked to contact police at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or contact them online at crimestoppersofnv.com.