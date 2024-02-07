Arrest report: Man told Las Vegas police he blacked out before shooting officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man told police he has no memory of shooting an officer last week.

The incident happened on Friday, which is when officers responded to reports that a man was walking on a highway and possible walking into traffic near U.S. 95 and E. Charleston Blvd. According to an arrest report, a caller told police they were afraid the man, later identified as Dylan Branson, might get hit by a car, vehicles were swerving around him, and that Branson seemed "unfazed".

The report states an officer arrived at the scene and attempted to contact Branson. He said Branson had crossed over a freeway divider. The officer said he told Branson to stop but he didn't and was making "incoherent statements" as the officer approached him.

As the officer got closer, Branson ran away, which is when the officer chased him and attempted a "take down". The officer said as they were falling, Branson's hooded sweatshirt slipped off him, which caused him to lose his grip. The two hit the ground and started fighting. He then said he tried to use the microphone of his portable radio to let other officers know a suspect was fighting him.

The report states the officer said he could feel Branson's hand come around towards the front of his waist and that's when he heard the first gunshot go off. The two began wrestling over the gun. Branson was able to get five shots off, including one that went into the officer's leg. The officer said he "felt he was going to die if he did not take the gun away from Branson".

Several other officers then arrived at the scene and tased Branson, who then let go of the gun and was arrested.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center to be treated and is expected to recover.

In an interview with police, Branson claimed he had been drinking and remembered being on the freeway. According to an arrest report, he later told detectives he blacked out and had no additional memory of what happened. The report states Branson also wanted to apologize to the officer he shot.

Branson is facing several charges, including battery, attempted murder, and resisting a public officer with a firearm. Jail records show Branson is currently in the Clark County Detention Center and his initial court appearance is set for Thursday.