Arrest report: Man stabbed mom to death and threw her body into pool

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man allegedly told his brother the reason he stabbed their mom to death was because "she was a robot."

The incident happened on May 14 at a home on Caprino Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road. Police arrested 49-year-old Aaron Cooney for the crime.

According to an arrest report, one of Cooney's brothers said he decided to walk his dog at 12:30 a.m. and when he left, his mom Linda was in the den. When he returned at 2:30 a.m., the report states Linda wasn't there but Cooney's brother told police he saw her bedroom door closed and thought she had gone to bed.

At 6 a.m., the report states Cooney asked his brother if he had a key to Linda's bedroom. He said he didn't but that he should knock on the door or use a credit card to open the door. Cooney's brother told police that Cooney used a credit card and made a loud noise opening up the door. He said it was odd Linda didn't answer. He said Linda was not in bed and her sheets were askew. That's when he told police he asked Cooney where their mom was and he responded saying he had stabbed her to death. When Cooney's brother asked him why, he said Cooney told him "That's not our mom anyways. We need a new one. She was a robot."

Cooney's brother went outside to call 911 and whenever he did, he told officers that he saw their mom Linda face down in the pool and she was bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He told police he removed her body from the pool and that Cooney made comments to him "jokingly", asking why he was doing that since "she was clearly dead."

Police said while processing the house, they found bathmats and towels covered in blood, blood was on the walls in the master bedroom, and they found the handle of a kitchen knife where the blade had broken off. They found the blade in the kitchen trashcan. When police interviewed Cooney, the arrest report states he told officers that he needed to go to the hospital because "he heard voices".

On Wednesday, Cooney appeared in Clark County District Court and was found not competent to stand trial. He was ordered to be treated at a mental health facility until he is competent to stand trial.