Las Vegas man accused of stabbing his mother to death on Mother's Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is jailed for open murder after police say he stabbed his mother to death on Mother's Day.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday morning announced the arrest of 49-year-old Aaron Cooney.

Officers were called to a home in the 6100 block of Caprino Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road, just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, LVMPD officials stated in a news release.

There they found a woman in the backyard "suffering from apparent stab wounds." The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Homicide detectives determined Cooney "had stabbed his mother multiple times," according to police.

He was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for open murder.

Police urged anyone with information about this incident to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.