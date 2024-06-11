Arrest report: Man shot at wife to 'scare' her and not to kill her

HENDERSON (KTNV) — An arrest report is detailing what led up to a shooting in Henderson on Saturday night.

The incident happened near Sandwedge Drive and Birdie Lane around 6:20 p.m.

At the time, police said the suspected shooter, identified as 63-year-old Eric Bennett, shot at a vehicle after arguing with relatives.

According to an arrest report, the victims have been identified as his wife and and stepdaughter. The report states the couple have been married for about 20 years and there has been a history of domestic violence in the past.

Around 9 a.m., the couple reportedly got into an argument after Bennett began using bug spray in the house and his wife asked if they should hire an exterminator. During the argument, the report states Bennett began "walking aggressively" towards his wife. When his stepdaughter got between the couple to diffuse the situation, Bennett allegedly reached around behind her and slapped his wife in the face.

When his wife threatened to call police, the report states Bennett ran inside the house and said he would grab a gun.

Bennett's wife and stepdaughter left the property and came back around noon due to an air conditioner repairman and handyman coming over. The couple began arguing in the garage. The report states the stepdaughter told police that her mom picked up a hammer and that Bennett turned to her and said "If you ever jump on my back like that, I will put a bullet in your head."

Bennett's wife and stepdaughter left the property again and returned around 6 p.m. but stayed in their vehicle.

Bennett was in a truck, which was backed into the driveway. The report states the couple started arguing again and that Bennett said he would kill them. He then "accelerated out of the driveway and drove towards [his wife's] vehicle." According to the report, he stopped just short of hitting the vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and fired one shot at the vehicle

The next day, detectives located Bennett and asked for the keys to his vehicle to avoid damaging it while they searched for evidence. Bennett then allegedly told them "he would save detectives some time and he knew what we were looking for". He told them where the guns were located in the vehicle.

During an interview, the report states Bennett said he had recently stopped working and the couple had to find a new place to live since his sister, who owned their home, would be selling the property. He said that caused a lot of stress in his marriage.

On the night of the shooting, Bennett told detectives his wife asked for the keys to the home, which "upset and angered" him and "he felt she was throwing away their marriage." The report states he also told police he had no place to go or friends in the Las Vegas area and "thought about shooting [her] in the head but decided against it." He also said when he shot at her vehicle, it was "to scare her". The report states he told detectives "if he wanted to kill [her], he could have, but he did not want to."

The report states Bennett did ask detectives to contact his wife and stepdaughter and apologize to them on his behalf.

Bennett is facing multiple charges including domestic battery, attempted murder, and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Court records show that he is scheduled to be in court for a hearing on Thursday.