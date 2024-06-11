Man arrested after argument with relatives leads to Henderson shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after shooting into a vehicle in Henderson on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at 6:20 p.m. near Sandwedge Drive and Birdie Lane.

Investigators said an argument between a man and two other relatives escalated and led to the man firing a gun at people in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police identified the suspected shooter as 63-year-old Eric Bennett.

He was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

He is facing several charges, including attempted murder, domestic battery, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Court records show he is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial custody status hearing on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, by calling 311, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.