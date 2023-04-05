Arrest report: Man shoots and kills other man over parking spot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing murder and attempted murder charges after police said he shot and killed a man over a parking spot.

According to an police, this happened on Sunday morning at an apartment complex near East Tropicana Avenue near Mountain Vista Street.

Witnesses told officers Kyle Zindler and his wife were at the complex because a friend was hosting a barbecue, according to an arrest report.

When they were packing up the food and taking it back to one of the apartment units, witnesses said one of the people from the barbecue got into an argument with a neighbor, later identified as 27-year-old Geontay Bolden, over a parking spot.

The report said Bolden moved his black BMW SUV and left the complex in another vehicle.

Witnesses state Bolden came back to the complex about 10 minutes later, walked towards Zindler, pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

According to police, Zindler's wife told them she saw the flash from the gun, her husband fall to the ground, and she ran away from Bolden because she didn't know if he was going to shoot her.

That's when she told officers that she called 911.

When officers arrived, they found Zindler lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bolden was not at the scene and police said he was arrested the next day.

He's set to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.