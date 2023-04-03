Shooter at large after fatal dispute at east Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooter is at large after a fatal dispute at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of east Tropicana Avenue, near Mountain Vista Street, just after 1:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

There, police found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel and has not been publicly identified as of this report.

Homicide detectives' preliminary investigation revealed the man was involved in an argument with another man prior to the shooting.

"During the argument the suspect took out a handgun and shot the victim," according to police.

The shooter left the scene before officers arrived and, as of this report, had not been publicly identified or apprehended.

Police asked anyone with information about the killing to contact the Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.