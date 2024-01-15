Arrest report: Man said he 'would kill whatever man' ex was seeing prior to stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more details about what led up to a fatal stabbing in Las Vegas in November.

On Nov. 11, Las Vegas police responded to a 911 call that a man had been stabbed multiple times at a home in the 400 block of Harvard Street around 1:57 a.m. Police later identified the victim as Anthony Alcala. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died. The man accused of stabbing him was identified as 43-year-old Isaias Ruiz-Figueroa.

According to an arrest report, Ruiz-Figueroa's ex reported him on three previous occasions for other incidents.

On Sept. 26, 2023, police responded to a domestic disturbance call and the arrest report states he was attempting to rape someone. He was charged with domestic battery and lewdness in the presence of a child under 18. Due to the incident, he was given an emergency protection order which banned him from being near her.

On Sept. 29, 2023, police responded to another domestic disturbance call where Ruiz-Figueroa is accused of violating that protection order. The report states his ex told officers she was woken up by notifications from her surveillance cameras and she saw Ruiz-Figueroa sleeping in the backyard.

On Nov. 9, 2023, the woman told police that Ruiz-Figueroa was threatening her and had a firearm. She said despite having the active protection order against him, he contacted her multiple times "referring to her as a whore". When she returned home, the report states she told officers Ruiz-Figueroa was there and said "he was going to bring bad things upon her and their children". He then allegedly "confronted her about seeing another man, armed himself with a handgun and stated he would kill whatever man she was seeing". By the time officers arrived, he had left the couple's home.

According to Ruiz-Figueroa's ex, the couple dated for 15 years and had five children together. She said they ended their relationship five months prior to the stabbing due to physical and sexual abuse. The report states she told officers she kicked him out of their home and that he had been staying at homeless shelters in downtown Las Vegas.

She also told officers she began dating Alcala after meeting him through work. She said on the morning of the stabbing, she and Alcala fell asleep in her son's bedroom. According to the report, she told officers she and Alcala slept in that room instead of the master bedroom because it had a lock on it. Sometime during the night, she told officers that she said Ruiz-Figueroa standing in their bedroom and that he attacked Alcala with a weapon that investigators believe is an icepick. After stabbing Alcala, Ruiz-Figueroa ran away.

On Jan. 3, 2024, Las Vegas police asked for the public's help to find Ruiz-Figueroa. The same day, they received a call from someone stating he was at a church function, which is where police arrested him.

According to court records, Ruiz-Figueroa is facing open murder and burglary charges. He's scheduled to be in court on Feb. 8.