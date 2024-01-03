Metro releases photo of suspect wanted in fatal November stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police have released a new photo of a suspect wanted in a fatal November stabbing that occurred in the central Las Vegas valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, dispatchers initially received reports of the stabbing in the 400 block of Harvard Street around 1:57 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2023. Officers arriving on the scene located a male inside a residence suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim was immediately transported to UMC Trauma, where he was later pronounced deceased.

An investigation conducted by the LVMPD Homicide Section revealed that the victim was at a residence with his girlfriend when her ex-boyfriend entered the home and stabbed the victim. Police say the suspect would flee the scene prior to their arrival.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Isaias Ruiz-Figeroa, and is currently still outstanding. Police believe Ruiz-Figeroa to be unhoused within the Las Vegas Valley.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestopperson.com.