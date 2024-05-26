Watch Now
Arrest report: Man did donuts, damaged Henderson park to 'make friends and pick up chicks'

Henderson Police Department
Posted at 4:12 PM, May 26, 2024
HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man told police he did donuts and damaged a Henderson park because he was "trying to make friends and pick up chicks."

The incident happened on May 20 at Mission Hills Park.

Police said 18-year-old Krit Chorazy drove a gray Tesla through the parking lot and onto the grass, where he did donuts before driving away.

According to an arrest report, investigators estimate Chorazy caused more than $250 in damage.

The report states police also found a baggie containing less than one ounce of marijuana as well as an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

He is facing multiple charges, including destroying property between $250 and $5,000, failure to comply with local park regulations, reckless driving, possessing marijuana, and a minor possessing alcohol.

Court records show that Chorazy is scheduled to be back in court on June 10.

