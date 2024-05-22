Watch Now
Man arrested after doing donuts, causing damage to Henderson park

Posted at 9:48 PM, May 21, 2024
HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man is facing multiple charges after doing donuts and damaging grass at a Henderson park.

According to the Henderson Police Department, they received a call on Monday that a gray Tesla was doing donuts at Mission Hills Park.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and arrested the driver, who was identified as 18-year-old Krit Chorazy.

He is facing multiple charges, including destroying property between $250 and $5,000, failure to comply with local park regulations, reckless driving, possessing marijuana, and a minor possessing alcohol.

Court records show that Chorazy is scheduled to be back in court on June 10.

