Arrest report: Las Vegas firefighter facing DUI charges after crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas firefighter is facing multiple charges after a hit-and-run crash injured a woman.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened on Sunday on East Warm Springs Road at South Shadow Crest Street.

A preliminary report states evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video surveillance showed a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on South Shadow Crest Street and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, being driven by 30-year-old firefighter Ryan Nimmo, was traveling west on East Warm Springs Road. The report states Nimmo ran a red light and hit the Hyundai.

Instead of stopping at the scene, an arrest report states Nimmo tried to leave the scene and ended up crashing into a palm tree, north of the intersection. That's when Nimmo allegedly got out of the truck and ran away from the scene on foot. Witnesses followed Nimmo until police arrived.

According to an arrest report, Nimmo was placed in handcuffs when officers arrived at the scene "because he already displayed his intent to flee." Officers also stated there was a "strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from [his] breath" and he had "glossy, watery eyes".

Police stated he was "uncooperative and argumentative with officers" and that he "would not answer any questions". They added he didn't complete any standard field sobriety tests and refused to answer if he understood his Miranda rights. The report states officers took blood samples from Nimmo and that at least five witnesses identified him as the driver in the crash.

The 49-year-old woman driving the Hyundai was taken to University Medical Center for "substantial" injuries. The report states she had substantial internal bleeding, which required emergency surgery. As of Friday, there is no update on her condition.

Investigators stated Nimmo is a firefighter with the Las Vegas City Fire Department and is trained in first aid and how to respond to vehicle collisions involving injuries as a normal part of their duties. However, the report states he failed to render aid or identify himself as a first responder.

Nimmo is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, reckless driving, failing to maintain his lane, and making false statements to public officers.

Clark County Detention Center records show Nimmo is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2024.