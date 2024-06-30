Arrest report: Driver was going over 120 mph before fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details are coming to light after a crash left a driver dead last week.

The incident happened at 2:19 a.m. on Monday, June 24 at S. Jones Boulevard, north of W. Sahara Avenue.

According to an arrest report, Kashmir Newell, his half-brother Phalon Young, Young's wife Stacie, and Ayanna McLean were all together at a lounge on S. Jones Boulevard before leaving in separate vehicles.

Newell was driving a Maserati GHIBLI while Young was driving a Dodge Challenger.

The report states both vehicles were going northbound at a high rate of speed. As the Dodge crossed the intersection with W. Sahara Avenue, the suspension compressed causing the undercarriage of the vehicle to scrape the roadway. That's when investigators said Young lost control of the Dodge, hit a curb, and went off the road. The vehicle then rotated before hitting several stationary objects and overturning multiple times. The vehicle then hit a brick wall before stopping in a desert lot.

The report states the suspension of the Maserati also compressed, causing the undercarriage to scrape the roadway. However, investigators said Newell was able to bring the vehicle to a controlled stop nearby.

Both Youngs were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. However, Phalon later died at University Medical Center.

According to the report, investigators removed the Dodge's Airbag Control Module, which was taken to LVMPD's Traffic Collision Investigation Section Office to be imaged. Detectives state a preliminary report showed the Dodge was traveling over 120 miles per hour at the time of the crash. Police said the posted speed limit on that stretch of roadway is 45 miles per hour.

Due to racing being a contributing factor of the crash, Newell was arrested.

Court records show that Newell has been charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and driving with suspended registration.

Newell's initial hearing was on Tuesday, June 25. A judge ruled that Newell can be released on his own recognizance but that conditions of his bail include staying out of trouble and not driving unless he has a valid driver's license.

His next hearing is scheduled for July 23.