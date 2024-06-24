Drivers racing vehicles leads to fatal crash on Jones, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead after a Monday morning crash at S. Jones Boulevard, north of W. Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas police say the incident happened at 2:19 a.m.

Evidence at the scene, witnesses, and video surveillance indicated a Dodge Challenger and a Maserati GHIBLI were traveling northbound and racing at a high rate of speed.

When the vehicles passed the Sahara Avenue intersection, the driver of the Dodge lost control, left the road, and hit several fixed objects before overturning multiple times.

The 31-year-old driver and 27-year-old passenger in the Dodge were both taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police said the driver has died from his injuries. There is no word on the passenger's condition, as of 3 p.m.

The driver of the Maserati stayed at the scene and impairment was not suspected. However, due to racing being a contributing factor of the crash, the 36-year-old driver, who has been identified as Kashmir Newell, was arrested on charges for reckless driving resulting in death and substantial bodily harm.

Clark County Detention Records show that Newell is in custody, as of 3 p.m., and a court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.