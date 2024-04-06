Arrest report: Driver going twice the posted speed limit ahead of fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was going twice the posted speed limit while racing another vehicle before a fatal crash that left two teenagers dead.

The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. on March 1 on Vegas Drive at Pyramid Drive.

Las Vegas police said a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and an unknown dark sedan were speeding down Vegas Drive. That's when a 2005 Nissan Frontier turned onto Vegas Drive and was hit by the Ford. The Ford then hit a light pole while the Nissan stopped in the westbound lanes of Vegas Drive. Debris from the collision also hit two parked vehicles.

The 16-year-old driver of the Ford and a teen passenger in that vehicle were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The dark-colored sedan drove away after the collision, according to police. The driver of the Nissan did stay at the scene but showed no signs of impairment.

According to an arrest report, police received dash cam video from witnesses who saw and recorded what happened before, during, and after the crash, as well as surveillance video from nearby businesses. That evidence revealed a license plate number, which led to police identifying the dark-colored sedan as a 2015 Acura TLX that was registered to 26-year-old Jacob Ybarra.

On April 2, police found the Acura, which was being driven by Ybarra's mother. The arrest report states the vehicle was towed and held for evidence. Later that day, police were contacted by Ybarra who "stated he had not been in a collision in the Acura". Police asked him to come in for an interview.

During the interview, Ybarra allegedly told police that the Ford had a new engine and transmission and "they were curious how fast the Ford would go with the new parts." The speed limit on Vegas Drive is 35 miles per hour and the arrest report states data from the Ford PCM indicated the vehicles were going about 75 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

When police asked why Ybarra left the scene, the arrest report states he told police one of the people in the crash asked him to tell a victim's mother that he was involved in the collision.

"Mr. Ybarra stated he drove to Mr. Gomez's house but never tried to notify Mr. Gomez's mother because he doesn't speak Spanish," the report reads in part. "Mr. Ybarra stated he walked back to the collision scene."

Police asked Ybarra is he told any investigators that he had witnessed the collision and he said no and that "the police never asked him any questions."

Ybarra was arrested and charged with reckless driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. Jail records show that he is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, as of Saturday afternoon. Court records show his next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.