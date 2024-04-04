Driver involved in fatal March hit-and-run crash has been identified, arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have identified a sedan involved in a fatal hit-and-run-crash that left two teenagers dead.

According to investigators, the crash happened at 10:11 p.m. on March 1 on Vegas Drive at Pyramid Drive.

Evidence at the scene, video surveillance, and witnesses indicate a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2015 Acura TLX were traveling at a high rate of speed on Vegas Drive. That's when a 2005 Nissan Frontier turned into the path of the Ford and was hit. The Ford hit a light pole while the Nissan stopped in the westbound lanes of Vegas Drive.

Debris from the collision also hit two parked vehicles.

Police said the Acura sped away from the scene and didn't stop after the collision. The driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas police said they had identified the Acura and the person that was behind the wheel that night. The driver was arrested for charges associated with the collision and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Their identity has not been released, as of 8:15 p.m.