Arrest report: Clark County firefighter charged after thousands of child pornography images were discovered

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County firefighter has been arrested after thousands of child pornography images were found on devices at a fire station.

According to an arrest report, on Jan. 2, a Clark County firefighter was making his bed at the fire station located at W. Oquendo Road, which is off of W. Russell Road and S. Decatur Boulevard. He said he normally flips the mattress and changes the bedsheets when he makes his bed. While he was doing that, he found a Motorola cell phone between the mattress and the box spring.

The report states the firefighter tried to turn on the phone but that it was dead. He used a universal charging station at the fire station to plug it in. When the phone turned on, he told police he went to the images folder to see if there were family photos or a selfie that could identify who owned the phone. He said he found multiple folders with child pornography in them.

He told another firefighter standing nearby "this is not good". The two firefighters told police they stopped looking at the photos and went to text messages to see if that would help them identify who owned the phone. They found one message with an auto reply that said something like "This is Isiah and I am unavailable at this time".

According to the report, the firefighters knew that Isiah Tureaud had worked the night before and slept in the same bed where the phone was found. The firefighters state they reported what they found to their supervisors, who notified the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators got a warrant to search Tureaud's locker and found an old cell phone and two USB flash drives. The arrest report states over 3,000 files depicting child pornography and abuse were found on the devices.

During an interview with police, he allegedly admitted that he downloaded the content from the internet and was seeking counseling for it. The report states Tureaud told officers he had the old cell phone for a long time and stored it in a box in his garage at home. He went on to say he was recently cleaning out the garage, found the cell phone, and the urges of watching child pornography came back. He said some of the images he had viewed included children as young as infants.

Tureaud was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. According to Las Vegas Justice Court records, he is facing three charges of possessing visual pornography of a person under 16 years old. He has posted bond and his next court date is set for Feb. 5.