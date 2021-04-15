Arizona man sentenced for possession of multiple fraudulently-obtained unemployment benefits cards after bust in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Arizona man has been sentenced today to 30 months in federal prison for possessing multiple unemployment benefits debit cards all in different names and intending to fraudulently obtain nearly $239,000 in benefits, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent-in-Charge Quentin Heiden of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General (DOL-OIG), Los Angeles Region.

Delashaun Dean, 32, of Tolleson, Arizona, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to one count of possession of counterfeit and unauthorized access devices. In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon sentenced Dean to three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, between October 3 and October 5, 2020, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found 15 unemployment insurance benefits debit cards issued by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) in Dean’s hotel room and on his person. The debit cards were all in different names; none were in Dean’s name. In addition, law enforcement found a fake driver’s license and a notebook containing personal identifying information of multiple individuals, which was used to apply for unemployment insurance benefits. At least $238,914 in unemployment benefits were approved for claims associated with the recovered EDD debit cards.

This case was investigated by DOL-OIG. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Fang prosecuted the case.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

