Alcohol and marijuana was found in car that killed Las Vegas officer in wrong-way crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police said the car that killed Officer Colton Pulsipher in a wrong-way crash had alcohol and marijuana inside and around it.

Investigators said they located several containers and packages around the Ford that was driving southbound in the northbound lanes on Interstate 15.

Toxicology results are pending through the Clark County Coroner's Office.

On Wednesday, family and friends of Colton Pulsipher held a private funeralfollowed by a procession to honor him.

As the holiday season is upon us, the Nevada Highway Patrol is urging all drivers to make responsible choices.

Impaired driving remains a leading cause of preventable crashes and fatalities on our roadways. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver, use a ride-share service or arrange alternative transportation. Your choices can save lives, including your own.

If you spot an impaired driver on our roadways, report it immediately. Together, we can work to ensure Nevada's roads are safe for everyone this holiday season.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Region 1 has investigated 75 fatal crashes resulting in 84 fatalities. 2024 fatalities data is preliminary and may change/be updated based on final investigation and coroner reports.

