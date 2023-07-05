86-year-old man jailed for open murder after woman's shooting death in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a reported shooting in Henderson on Tuesday evening, the city's police department says.

It happened at 5:47 p.m. at a residence on Las Palmas Entrada Avenue, near Gibson Road and the 215 Beltway.

Police say 86-year-old Jerome Seligman is jailed for open murder in connection with the woman's death.

First responders arriving at the home found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and transported her to an area hospital, where police say she succumbed to her injury.

The woman was not publicly identified as of this report.

Officers noted her death is the fifth homicide in the Henderson Police Department's jurisdiction this year. It came just a few hours after police say another man shot his girlfriend and then himself after a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours.

Henderson Police asked anyone with information about either killing to call them at 702-267-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.