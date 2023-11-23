8 sex offenders arrested for failure to comply with laws, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said 8 sex offenders were arrested for failure to obey sex offender registration laws.

Police said a Fall Season Sex Offender Compliancy Check took place between Nov. 6 through Nov. 10. The operation contacted 742 sex offenders.

The effort, according to police, ensures sex offenders throughout Clark County are compliant with their registration.

Those arrested were: Michael Hudson, 62; Scott Yates, 69; James Taper, 44; Curtis Holmes, 61; Cristian Serrano, 25; Brandon Johnson, 36; Hollie Martin, 62; Eldridge Brantley, 53.

Participating agencies included the LVMPD and its Sex Offender Apprehension Team, Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau, the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force, Nevada State Police- Parole and Probation Sex Offender Unit, the North Las Vegas Police Department, the Henderson Police Department, the Clark County School District Police Department and the Las Vegas City Marshals.

The LVMPD would like to remind sex offenders who are required to register that they must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them.



Tier 3 offenders required to check in quarterly

Tier 2 offenders required to check in bi-annually

Tier 1 offenders required to check in annually

Police say the public has access to Offender Watch, a website and mobile app that provides access to the addresses of registered sex offenders in the area.

This can be a great tool for parents to identify houses they may want their children to avoid, police said.

Visit the website www.offenderwatch.com for more information.