8 child sex predators arrested during LVMPD's undercover operation in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eight people were arrested in Summerlin on child sex charges during a multi-agency undercover operation, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

On Dec. 5 and 6, the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Child joined forces with six agencies in the valley to target child sex predators.

They are facing charges for luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex:



43-year-old Dominique Davis

31-year-old Deangelo Kind

35-year-old Christopher Miller

22-year-old Julio Cesar Ruiz

23-year-old Marvin Farfan

27-year-old David Bryant

57-year-old Matthew Web

39-year-old Shawn Carter

Webb is also facing charges of attempting to use a minor, less than 14, to produce pornography and luring a child with material harmful to a minor.

The LVMPD would like to remind parents to discuss the dangers of online chats with strangers with their children. LVMPD said parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of child sex predators.

This operation was conducted as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community.

Anyone who may have been a victim of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or using this link.