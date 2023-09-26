64-year-old found guilty of distributing opioids at a Las Vegas medical practice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A federal jury convicted a 64-year-old purported medical assistant for the distribution of large quantities of illegal prescriptions for opioids without a legitimate medical purpose.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Adams for the DEA Las Vegas District Office, and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.

Officials said David A. Litwin conspired with a licensed physician and others to sell prescriptions including oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and Soma. This was according to court documents and evidence presented during an 8-day trial.

"Over the course of several years, Litwin helped to operate a medical practice known as New Amsterdam Medical Group that purported to be a pain specialty center," officials said. "However, Litwin and his co-conspirators utilized that pain specialty center to sell fake prescriptions to hundreds of people, including multiple individuals who filled the prescriptions in order to sell opioids unlawfully on the secondary market."

According to Google Maps, New Amsterdam Medical Group is located in the east valley at S. Sandhill Road and E. Harmon Avenue.

A media release says Litwin was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and seven counts of distribution of oxycodone. United States District Judge Kent J. Dawson presided over the jury trial, and sentencing is scheduled for December 21, 2023.

The case was investigated by the DEA and FBI. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Nadia Ahmed, Edward Veronda, and Jean Ripley.

If you have a tip or information about illegal sales or distribution of prescription opioids, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, etc., by doctors and pharmacies, call the DEA RxAbuse Tip Line at 1-877-RxAbuse (1-877-792-2873) or submit a tip online at: www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.