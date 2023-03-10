$50,000 worth of cocaine found with Las Vegas man in Indiana

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested on drug charges after cocaine and U.S. currency was seized during a traffic stop in Indiana.

On Wednesday, a traffic stop occurred on the I-65 near Seymour, Indiana around 12:30 p.m. A trooper stopped a Honda CRV when he became suspicious that "criminal activity" was taking place.

The trooper also had a K-9 with him named Bosco. Bosco alerted the officer of an illegal drug odor coming from the vehicle.

During a search, troopers located about 2 kilos of suspected cocaine, this equates to about 4 pounds. Along with the cocaine, the man also had $8k of U.S. currency.

The Las Vegas man has been identified as 27-year-old Jhonatan S. Carrillo. Carrillo was arrested in the Jackson County Jail by troopers on initial charges of dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine and operating while never having received a valid driver's license.

The suspected cocaine and Honda were seized by troopers as part of the investigation. The estimated street value of the cocaine is estimated by officials to be about $50k.