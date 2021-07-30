5 people arrested by Las Vegas police for moving scam

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A multi-agency investigation into a scam carried out by employees of moving companies in two states resulted in five arrests this week, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In December 2020, detectives in the LVMPD Financial Crimes Section began an investigation into a scheme being carried out by employees of several moving companies and brokerage firms throughout the United States, including Konami Moving and Storage in Las Vegas and Coastal Moving Group in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The scheme involved unsuspecting victims hiring the moving companies after agreeing to a low-cost moving rate and signing a contract, according to LVMPD.

Once the companies obtained the signed contracts and the victims allowed the companies access to their personal property, employees would reportedly demand that the victims sign a new contract for a much higher price or risk losing their property.

If the victim did not pay the new price, the employees would in some cases steal the victims’ household goods and sell them.

On July 28, 2021, the investigation culminated with the arrests of Oz Malka, 48; Aviv Mordechai, 42; Mario Samson, 48; Ashley Roybal, 30; and Eric Gilleland, 25, in Las Vegas and West Palm Beach.

The five face multiple charges, including extortionate collection of debt, conspiracy to commit extortionate collection of debt, fraud by deceit through enterprise, theft - $25,000 - $100,000, and conspiracy to commit theft - $25,000 - $100,000.

The LVMPD was assisted by the FBI – Las Vegas and West Palm Beach field offices, the U.S. Department of Transportation – Office of Inspector General, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, the West Palm Beach Police Department, and the Criminal Apprehension Team, a multijurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau.

The task force is comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of this scam is urged to contact the LVMPD Financial Crimes Section by phone at 702-828-3483, or by email at FinancialCrimes@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.