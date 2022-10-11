45-year-old CCSD teacher charged with charged with inappropriate contact with pupil, gross misdemeanor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department said that 45-year-old Bryan Brady turned himself into the Clark County District Court.

According to CCSD police, Brady was charged with five counts of inappropriate contact with a pupil, and a gross misdemeanor.

Brady turned himself in after a summons was issued by the District Attorney's Office. The summons was came from an investigation that started at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School by CCSD Police back in May this year.

Several students reported inappropriate contact with Brady according to the release from police.

Officials said Brady has been employed as a teacher in the District since 2012. He has been assigned to home per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.