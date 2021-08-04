4 alleged members of MS-13 indicted for 10 murders, kidnappings in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four alleged members of La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with a racketeering conspiracy involving multiple murders, kidnappings and burglaries, as well as drug trafficking.

The individuals charged in the superseding indictment are: Luis Reynaldo Reyes-Castillo, 27, aka Molesto; David Arturo Perez-Manchame, 22, aka Herbi, aka Walter Melendez; Joel Vargas-Escobar, 25, aka Mumia; and Alexander De Jesus Figueroa-Torres, 25.

PREVIOUS STORY: Four alleged MS-13 gang members formally charged with murder

The superseding indictment charges alleged members of the Parkview clique operating in Las Vegas with Racketeering (RICO) Conspiracy and multiple counts of murder and kidnapping in aid of racketeering, as well as firearms charges. More specifically, the indictment charges the following acts of violence occurring over an approximately 12-month period:

March 3, 2017 -- D.C. murdered

Dec. 31, 2017 -- R.G. murdered

Jan. 18, 2018 -- C.P. kidnapped and murdered

Jan. 21, 2018 -- A.S. kidnapped and murdered

Feb. 2, 2018 -- J.R. murdered

Feb. 6, 2018 -- J.H. murdered

Feb. 6, 2018 -- R.O. murdered

Feb. 6, 2018 -- J.C. shot and wounded

Mid-Feb. 2018 -- I.T. kidnapped and murdered

Mid-Feb. 2018 -- R.P. kidnapped and murdered

March 1, 2018 -- E.R. kidnapped and murdered

Reyes-Castillo and Perez-Manchame are scheduled for their initial court appearance on Aug. 10 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada. If convicted, they face a mandatory sentence of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Bureau are investigating the case.

Trial attorneys Jeremy Franker and Chris Taylor of the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaheen Torgoley of the District of Nevada are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.

